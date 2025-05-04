Giants bring 2-1 series lead over Rockies into game 4

Colorado Rockies (6-27, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (21-13, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (0-5, 9.82 ERA, 2.06 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (3-2, 2.83 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -358, Rockies +282; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants lead 2-1 in a four-game series against the Colorado Rockies.

San Francisco is 11-5 at home and 21-13 overall. The Giants are 11-5 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Colorado is 6-27 overall and 2-16 on the road. The Rockies have a 2-19 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Sunday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jung Hoo Lee has 11 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 19 RBI for the Giants. Matt Chapman is 5-for-36 with three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Hunter Goodman has five doubles and five home runs while hitting .266 for the Rockies. Jordan Beck is 11-for-35 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 6-4, .219 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Rockies: 2-8, .198 batting average, 5.69 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Tyler Fitzgerald: 10-Day IL (ribs), Casey Schmitt: 10-Day IL (side), Jerar Encarnacion: 60-Day IL (finger), Thomas Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

Rockies: Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (back), Chase Dollander: day-to-day (finger), Aaron Schunk: 10-Day IL (groin), Thairo Estrada: 60-Day IL (wrist), Victor Vodnik: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Gomber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ezequiel Tovar: 10-Day IL (hip), Tyler Freeman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press