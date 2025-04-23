Tigers and Padres play with series tied 1-1

San Diego Padres (17-7, first in the NL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (14-10, second in the AL Central)

Detroit; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Kyle Hart (2-1, 6.48 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Tigers: Reese Olson (2-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -160, Padres +135; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers and San Diego Padres meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Detroit has gone 9-3 at home and 14-10 overall. Tigers pitchers have a collective 3.07 ERA, which leads the AL.

San Diego has a 17-7 record overall and a 5-6 record in road games. The Padres have the sixth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .413.

The teams match up Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach McKinstry leads the Tigers with a .314 batting average, and has two doubles, three triples, a home run, 14 walks and 12 RBI. Kerry Carpenter is 15-for-36 with a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has a .344 batting average to lead the Padres, and has a double, a triple and eight home runs. Gavin Sheets is 11-for-32 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .228 batting average, 2.56 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Padres: 6-4, .245 batting average, 2.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: John Fulboam Brebbia: 15-Day IL (tricep), Parker Meadows: 60-Day IL (arm), Beau Brieske: 15-Day IL (ankle), Wenceel Perez: 60-Day IL (spine), Jake Rogers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Manuel Margot: 10-Day IL (knee), Ty Madden: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alexander Miller Cobb: 15-Day IL (hip), Matt Vierling: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (hip), Alex Lange: 60-Day IL (lat)

Padres: Luis Sangel (Reveron) Arraez: 7-Day IL (concussion protocol), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee), Brandon Lockridge: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jacob John Cronenworth: 10-Day IL (rib), Matt Waldron: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jackson Merrill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sean Reynolds: 15-Day IL (foot), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press