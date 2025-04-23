Pittsburgh Pirates and Los Angeles Angels meet in game 2 of series

Pittsburgh Pirates (9-15, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (11-11, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Andrew Heaney (1-1, 2.13 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Angels: Jack Kochanowicz (1-2, 6.20 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -152, Pirates +127; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates play the Los Angeles Angels leading the series 1-0.

Los Angeles is 4-3 at home and 11-11 overall. The Angels have a 6-3 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Pittsburgh has a 9-15 record overall and a 3-8 record on the road. The Pirates have a 3-10 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout has a double, eight home runs and 16 RBI for the Angels. Taylor Ward is 8-for-40 with three doubles, three home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Andrew McCutchen has three doubles, two home runs and nine RBI for the Pirates. Oneil Cruz is 9-for-36 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 3-7, .197 batting average, 5.08 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Pirates: 4-6, .251 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Angels: Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (thumb), Sam Bachman: 15-Day IL (upper body), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Pirates: Tim Mayza: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Endy Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (finger), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (knee), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Gonzales: 10-Day IL (ankle), Spencer Horwitz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow)

By The Associated Press