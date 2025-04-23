Fermin hits winning single in 11th inning, Royals beat Rockies 4-3 and drop Colorado to 4-18 View Photo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Freddy Fermin hit a winning single in the 11th and the Kansas City Royals rebounded from a blown two-run, ninth-inning lead to beat Colorado 4-3 on Tuesday night and drop the Rockies to 4-18.

Daniel Lynch IV (3-0) pitched a hitless inning as part of a five-hitter, sending Colorado to its ninth loss in 10 games. The Rockies are 1-12 on the road.

Jacob Stallings put Colorado ahead 3-2 with three-run double after Carlos Estévez walked the bases loaded with two outs in the ninth.

Salvador Perez singled off Seth Halvorsen starting the bottom half, advanced on Maikel Garcia’s double and scored on Michael Massey’s sacrifice fly.

With automatic runner Mark Canha on second starting the 11th, Tyler Kinley (0-1) intentionally walked Bobby Witt Jr., who extended his hitting streak to 14 games with an eighth-inning single. Kinley threw a wild pitch and intentionally walked Vinnie Pasquantino, and Fermin lined a single to center.

Drew Waters homered in the sixth off Ryan Feltner and Kyle Isbel bunted for an RBI single in the eighth that drove in Waters, who slid home ahead of the glove flip from first baseman Michael Toglia.

Key Moment

With runners on second and third in the 10th, Mickey Moniak was picked off third base by Fermin, the Kansas City catcher.

Key Stat

Kansas City has gone 17 games without scoring more than four runs, the longest streak by an AL team since the Royals’ 19 straight in 2018. Kansas City has scored four or fewer runs in 22 of 24 games this season.

Up Next

Rockies RHP Chase Dollander (1-2, 7.36 ERA) and Royals RHP Michael Lorenzen (1-3, 4.57 ERA) start Wednesday night.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By DAVID SMALE

Associated Press