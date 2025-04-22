Cubs host the Dodgers to open 2-game series

Los Angeles Dodgers (16-7, first in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (14-10, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Dustin May (1-1, 1.06 ERA, 0.77 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Cubs: Shota Imanaga (2-1, 2.22 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -120, Cubs +101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs host the Los Angeles Dodgers to start a two-game series.

Chicago has a 14-10 record overall and a 6-5 record in home games. The Cubs have the second-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .447.

Los Angeles has a 16-7 record overall and a 6-5 record on the road. The Dodgers have gone 10-2 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Tuesday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Dodgers are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker has eight doubles, two triples and six home runs while hitting .302 for the Cubs. Carson Kelly is 8-for-23 with five home runs over the past 10 games.

Tommy Edman has two doubles, a triple and seven home runs for the Dodgers. Shohei Ohtani is 12-for-42 with a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .258 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .223 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (elbow), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tyson Miller: 15-Day IL (hip), Ryan David Brasier: 15-Day IL (hip), Javier Assad: 15-Day IL (oblique)

Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow: day-to-day (leg), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (forearm), Edgardo Henriquez: 60-Day IL (foot), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (toe), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (back), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press