Padres put Luis Arraez on 7-day concussion injured list following scary collision

DETROIT (AP) — Luis Arraez was placed on the seven-day concussion injured list by the San Diego Padres on Monday.

The three-time batting champion got hurt Sunday night in Houston when he collided with Astros second baseman Mauricio Dubón on a frightening play at first base.

Arraez was put on a backboard and carted out of the stadium. He was taken to a hospital but returned to the ballpark following San Diego’s 3-2 victory.

To replace him on the active roster, the Padres recalled infielder Mason McCoy from Triple-A El Paso before their series opener Monday night against the Detroit Tigers.

Arraez is hitting .287 with three home runs, seven RBIs and a .755 OPS. The three-time All-Star infielder has won three consecutive batting titles, one in the American League and two in the National League.

He had 203 hits in 2023 with Miami and led the NL with 200 for the Marlins and Padres combined last season.

___

