Giants play the Brewers in first of 4-game series

Milwaukee Brewers (12-10, second in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (14-8, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Monday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Quinn Priester (1-0, 0.90 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Giants: Robbie Ray (3-0, 4.19 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -147, Brewers +123; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants start a four-game series at home against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday.

San Francisco has a 4-2 record at home and a 14-8 record overall. The Giants have hit 25 total home runs to rank fifth in the NL.

Milwaukee has a 12-10 record overall and a 3-6 record on the road. The Brewers are 7-2 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jung Hoo Lee has 10 doubles, a triple and three home runs for the Giants. Mike Yastrzemski is 8-for-34 with five doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Sal Frelick has three doubles, two triples and a home run for the Brewers. Rhys Hoskins is 11-for-31 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .219 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Brewers: 5-5, .231 batting average, 2.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Casey Schmitt: 10-Day IL (side), Jerar Encarnacion: 60-Day IL (finger), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

Brewers: Connor Thomas: 15-Day IL (elbow), Nestor Cortes: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aaron James Civale: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Perkins: 10-Day IL (shin), Tobias Myers: 15-Day IL (oblique), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (oblique), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (lat), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press