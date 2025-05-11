Angels and Orioles meet, winner secures 3-game series

Baltimore Orioles (14-24, fifth in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (16-22, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Zachary Eflin (0-0); Angels: Tyler Anderson (2-0, 2.68 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -140, Angels +119; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Los Angeles Angels and the Baltimore Orioles are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Los Angeles has a 16-22 record overall and a 9-9 record in home games. The Angels rank fifth in MLB play with 52 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Baltimore has a 6-15 record on the road and a 14-24 record overall. The Orioles rank seventh in the AL with 45 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

The matchup Sunday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Logan O’Hoppe leads the Angels with a .265 batting average, and has a double, nine home runs, five walks and 17 RBIs. Zach Neto is 11 for 41 with a home run and three RBIs over the past 10 games.

Ryan O’Hearn has four doubles, seven home runs and 14 RBIs while hitting .303 for the Orioles. Gunnar Henderson is 13 for 39 with a double, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .231 batting average, 6.37 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Orioles: 3-7, .235 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Jorge Soler: day-to-day (groin), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gustavo Campero: 10-Day IL (ankle), Garrett McDaniels: 15-Day IL (biceps), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (knee), Sam Bachman: 15-Day IL (upper body), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Orioles: Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Grayson Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Cowser: 60-Day IL (thumb), Jordan Westburg: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Gary Sanchez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zachary Eflin: 15-Day IL (lat), Albert Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (knee), Andrew Kittredge: 15-Day IL (knee), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press