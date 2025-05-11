Twins host the Giants on 8-game home win streak

San Francisco Giants (24-16, third in the NL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (20-20, fourth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Landen Roupp (2-3, 4.89 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Twins: Pablo Lopez (3-2, 2.18 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -145, Giants +122; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins will try to keep their eight-game home win streak intact when they face the San Francisco Giants.

Minnesota has gone 14-6 in home games and 20-20 overall. The Twins have gone 14-4 in games when they record eight or more hits.

San Francisco is 24-16 overall and 12-11 in road games. The Giants have a 14-2 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Buxton has nine home runs, eight walks and 25 RBIs while hitting .271 for the Twins. Harrison Bader is 12 for 29 with three doubles, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

Matt Chapman is third on the Giants with 13 extra base hits (five doubles and eight home runs). Heliot Ramos is 12 for 35 with three doubles, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 7-3, .242 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Giants: 5-5, .239 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Luke Keaschall: 10-Day IL (forearm), Matt Wallner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Tonkin: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: Tyler Fitzgerald: 10-Day IL (ribs), Casey Schmitt: 10-Day IL (side), Jerar Encarnacion: 60-Day IL (finger), Thomas Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press