Langeliers leads Athletics against the Yankees following 4-hit performance

New York Yankees (22-17, first in the AL East) vs. Athletics (21-19, second in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Clarke Schmidt (0-1, 4.79 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Athletics: Luis Severino (1-3, 3.62 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -130, Athletics +111; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics play the New York Yankees after Shea Langeliers’ four-hit game on Saturday.

The Athletics are 21-19 overall and 8-12 in home games. The Athletics have a 12-5 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

New York has gone 9-9 on the road and 22-17 overall. Yankees hitters are batting a collective .260, the third-best team batting average in MLB play.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker leads the Athletics with 10 home runs while slugging .494. Langeliers is 12 for 37 with three home runs and 10 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with 14 home runs while slugging .772. Cody Bellinger is 11 for 36 with three home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 6-4, .281 batting average, 4.44 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Yankees: 5-5, .254 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.T. Ginn: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michel Otanez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Gelof: 10-Day IL (hand), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (side), Giancarlo Stanton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (knee), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (ribs), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (elbow), DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (calf), Scott Effross: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Clayton Beeter: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press