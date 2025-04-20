Athletics lefty Jeffrey Springs leaves game with soreness in his right hamstring

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Athletics left-hander Jeffrey Springs left his start Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers with soreness in his right hamstring.

Springs came off the mound awkwardly on Sal Frelick’s third-inning single to the right side of the infield. He left after Athletics staff went to the mound to check on him.

The 32-year-old Springs allowed six runs — four earned — while striking out three and walking four in 2 1/3 innings. The Athletics trailed 6-0 when he left and went on to lose 14-1.

“He’d been dealing with some sickness going into today,” Athletics manager Mark Kotsay said. “I think it was more fatigue afer the two long innings. It’s a lower hamstring – I would say tightness or cramp.”

The Brewers scored four runs and stole six bases in the first inning. They also scored a run in the second inning.

Springs expressed optimism that the hamstring issue wouldn’t cause him to miss his next scheduled start.

“We’ll see tomorrow how it is and take it day by day,” Springs said. “In my mind, I’ll be good to go.”

___

