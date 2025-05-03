Tigers bring 3-game road win streak into game against the Angels

Detroit Tigers (21-12, first in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (12-19, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Jack Flaherty (1-3, 3.34 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); Angels: Kyle Hendricks (0-3, 6.65 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -179, Angels +149; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers will try to keep a three-game road win streak going when they take on the Los Angeles Angels.

Los Angeles has a 12-19 record overall and a 5-6 record at home. The Angels have hit 44 total home runs to rank third in the AL.

Detroit has gone 8-9 in road games and 21-12 overall. Tigers hitters are batting a collective .252, which ranks third in the AL.

The matchup Saturday is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Schanuel has five doubles, a triple and two home runs while hitting .231 for the Angels. Logan O’Hoppe is 10-for-37 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

Gleyber Torres has two doubles and four home runs for the Tigers. Riley Greene is 15-for-39 with a double and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 1-9, .188 batting average, 7.09 ERA, outscored by 46 runs

Tigers: 7-3, .258 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (knee), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (thumb), Sam Bachman: 15-Day IL (upper body), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Tigers: John Brebbia: 15-Day IL (tricep), Parker Meadows: 60-Day IL (arm), Beau Brieske: 15-Day IL (ankle), Wenceel Perez: 60-Day IL (spine), Jacob Rogers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Manuel Margot: 10-Day IL (knee), Ty Madden: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (hip), Matt Vierling: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (hip), Alex Lange: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press