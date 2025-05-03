San Francisco Giants host the Colorado Rockies Saturday

Colorado Rockies (6-26, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (20-13, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Bradley Blalock (0-1, 10.29 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, three strikeouts); Giants: Jordan Hicks (1-3, 6.12 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -289, Rockies +233; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Colorado Rockies on Saturday.

San Francisco is 10-5 at home and 20-13 overall. The Giants are 10-5 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Colorado has gone 2-15 in road games and 6-26 overall. The Rockies have a 0-7 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Saturday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jung Hoo Lee has 11 doubles, two triples and three home runs for the Giants. Michael Yastrzemski is 11-for-38 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Hunter Goodman has five doubles, five home runs and 15 RBI for the Rockies. Jordan Beck is 12-for-34 with three doubles, five home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .234 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Rockies: 2-8, .197 batting average, 5.79 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Tyler Fitzgerald: 10-Day IL (ribs), Casey Schmitt: 10-Day IL (side), Jerar Encarnacion: 60-Day IL (finger), Thomas Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

Rockies: Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (back), Chase Dollander: day-to-day (finger), Aaron Schunk: 10-Day IL (groin), Thairo Estrada: 60-Day IL (wrist), Victor Vodnik: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Gomber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ezequiel Tovar: 10-Day IL (hip), Tyler Freeman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press