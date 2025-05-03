Athletics try to keep win streak alive against the Marlins

Athletics (18-15, second in the AL West) vs. Miami Marlins (12-19, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Osvaldo Bido (2-2, 4.31 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Marlins: Max Meyer (2-3, 3.18 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -120, Athletics +101; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics will try to build upon a three-game win streak with a victory against the Miami Marlins.

Miami is 8-9 at home and 12-19 overall. The Marlins have the ninth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .387.

The Athletics are 18-15 overall and 12-6 on the road. Athletics hitters have a collective .416 slugging percentage to rank ninth in MLB.

Saturday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Stowers has four doubles, a triple and four home runs while hitting .320 for the Marlins. Dane Myers is 11-for-29 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

Jacob Wilson has six doubles, three home runs and 17 RBI while hitting .320 for the Athletics. Miguel Andujar is 12-for-27 with a double, a triple and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .240 batting average, 7.63 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

Athletics: 8-2, .254 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Marlins: Otto Lopez: day-to-day (ankle), Robert Brantly: 10-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (hand), Nick Fortes: 10-Day IL (oblique), Declan Cronin: 15-Day IL (hip), Ryan Weathers: 15-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.T. Ginn: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michel Otanez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Gelof: 10-Day IL (hand), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press