Hoskins and Henderson help Brewers beat Athletics 14-1 before starting a 10-game trip

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rhys Hoskins went 3 for 5 with a homer, four RBIs and one of Milwaukee’s franchise-record nine steals and Logan Henderson recorded nine strikeouts in his major league debut as the Brewers trounced the Athletics 14-1 on Sunday.

Brice Turang scored three runs and stole three bases to help the Brewers win the rubber match of this series. Christian Yelich also scored three runs. Sal Frelick was 3 for 4 with two steals.

The Brewers finished a 4-2 homestand before beginning a season-long, 10-game road trip.

Milwaukee stole six bases in the first inning, the most by any team in a single inning since at least 1961 according to Elias Sports Bureau. The Brewers had all nine of their steals in the first four innings to shatter the team’s 33-year-old single-game record.

Henderson (1-0) allowed just three hits and one run in six innings. The lone run he allowed came on Seth Brown’s homer in the fifth.

Tyler Alexander pitched three innings of shutout relief for his first career save.

Athletics starter Jeffrey Springs (3-2) left in the fourth inning with soreness in his right hamstring.

Key moment

The Brewers set the tone for the rest of the game by executing two double steals in the first inning. On the first one, Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers’ throw to third went all the way to left field, enabling Turang to score and Yelich to reach third. Langeliers had two throwing errors on stolen-base attempts in the first inning.

Key stat

This is the third straight season that a team has stolen nine bases in a game. Boston did it in a 9-3 win over the New York Yankees last year and the Cincinnati Reds accomplished the feat in a 10-8 loss to Milwaukee in 2023.

Up next

The Athletics start a three-game series at home Tuesday against the Texas Rangers. Starting pitchers are right-hander Osvaldo Bido (2-1, 2.61 ERA) for the Athletics and left-hander Patrick Corbin (1-0, 3.86) for the Rangers.

The Brewers begin a four-game series at San Francisco. Right-hander Quinn Priester (1-0, 0.90 ERA) starts for the Brewers and left-hander Robbie Ray (3-0, 4.19) pitches for the Giants in Monday’s opener.

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer