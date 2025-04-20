Sanoja has 5 RBIs as Marlins rally to beat Phillies 7-5 in 10 innings

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Javier Sanoja hit his first major league home run, had five RBIs and the Miami Marlins rallied to defeat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-5 in 10 innings on Sunday.

Sanoja, who was starting in place of injured outfielder Griffin Conine, hit a 1-1 sweeper from Phillies reliever Orion Kerkering into the left field seats for a three-run homer to give the Marlins a 5-4 lead in the eighth inning.

The Marlins fell behind 3-0 in the first inning, but scrapped their way back. Sanoja hit a sacrifice fly in the second inning and scored a run on an error by Philadelphia second baseman Bryson Stott in the seventh inning. He added an RBI single in the 10th inning to complete his first three-hit game in his career.

Kyle Stowers drove in the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly in the 10th.

Calvin Faucher pitched a scoreless ninth inning to pick up his first win of the season. Jesus Tinoco tossed a 1-2-3 10th inning for his first save.

Bryce Harper had a two-run double while Nick Castellanos, Cal Stevenson and Rafael Marchan all had RBI singles for Philadelphia.

Key moment

With the Phillies having two runners on in the ninth inning and one out, Faucher got Kyle Schwarber to pop out and Castellanos to fly out to force extra innings.

Key stat

With three more on Sunday, the Phillies now lead the majors in first-inning runs scored this season with 20.

Up next

The Marlins will send RHP Max Meyer (1-2, 2.63) to the mound when they return home on Monday to open a series with Cincinnati. LHP Nick Lodolo (2-1, 2.31) is scheduled to start for the Reds.

Philadelphia begins a six-game road trip on Monday in New York against the Mets. RHP Aaron Nola (0-4, 6.65) will start for the Phillies against RHP Tylor Megill (2-2, 1.40) for New York.

