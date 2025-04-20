Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh put on 10-day injured list View Photo

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Slumping outfielder Brandon Marsh was placed on the 10-day injured list by the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday because of a strained right hamstring.

Philadelphia made the move retroactive to Thursday, a day after Marsh attempted to field a ball hit by San Francisco that took an unexpected bounce and he felt discomfort in the back of his right knee extending into the hamstring.​

Marsh is hitless in his last 31 at-bats.

“He wasn’t getting worse, he just wasn’t improving, and he can’t run at 100%,” manager Rob Thomson said. “This is the day we can backdate him the furthest, so we decided to do it.”​

Thomson described the strain as “as mild as it can be” and expressed optimism for a swift recovery. Marsh will travel with the team on their upcoming trip and continue participating in drills and batting practice. He is expected to begin a minor league rehab assignment once he can run at full speed,

Marsh is hitting .095 with one home run and five RBIs over 17 games.

Philadelphia recalled outfielder Cal Stevenson from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Stevenson has a .192 batting average with five RBIs in 16 games this season for the IronPigs and has a career .172 average over 47 major league games with Oakland, San Francisco and Philadelphia.

Johan Rojas is expected to see increased playing time in center field. He was hitting .345 with a .406 on-base percentage and three stolen bases in limited playing time.

“He’s playing pretty good,” Thomson said. “As long as he’s doing that, I think I’d just keep running him out there.”​

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By ANTHONY SANFILIPPO

Associated Press