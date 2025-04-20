Astros host the Padres on 3-game home win streak

San Diego Padres (15-6, first in the NL West) vs. Houston Astros (10-10, third in the AL West)

Houston; Sunday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Dylan Edward Cease (1-1, 6.64 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (1-2, 4.91 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -122, Padres +102; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros will try to keep their three-game home win streak intact when they take on the San Diego Padres.

Houston has a 10-10 record overall and a 6-5 record in home games. The Astros have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .303.

San Diego is 15-6 overall and 3-5 in road games. The Padres have a 12-1 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams square off Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Carlos Altuve has a double, three home runs and seven RBI while hitting .305 for the Astros. Jeremy Pena is 11-for-37 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with seven home runs while slugging .636. Luis Sangel (Reveron) Arraez is 13-for-44 with a double, two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .243 batting average, 3.49 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Padres: 6-4, .268 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Spencer Arrighetti: 15-Day IL (thumb), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shawn Dubin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. France: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (calf), Kaleb Ort: 15-Day IL (oblique), Pedro Leon: 10-Day IL (knee), Lance McCullers Jr.: 15-Day IL (forearm)

Padres: Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee), Brandon Lockridge: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jacob John Cronenworth: 10-Day IL (rib), Matt Waldron: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jackson Merrill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sean Reynolds: 15-Day IL (foot), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press