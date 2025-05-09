Athletics play the Yankees after Wilson’s 4-hit game

New York Yankees (21-16, first in the AL East) vs. Athletics (20-18, second in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Friday, 10:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Will Warren (1-2, 5.65 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Athletics: Osvaldo Bido (2-2, 4.71 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -147, Athletics +123; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics play the New York Yankees after Jacob Wilson had four hits on Wednesday in a 6-5 loss to the Mariners.

The Athletics are 20-18 overall and 7-11 in home games. The Athletics have a 17-4 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

New York is 21-16 overall and 8-8 on the road. The Yankees are 4-8 in games decided by one run.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Soderstrom leads the Athletics with nine home runs while slugging .517. Brent Rooker is 10 for 40 with two home runs and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with 23 extra base hits (nine doubles, two triples and 12 home runs). Trent Grisham is 10 for 34 with four home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 6-4, .274 batting average, 4.49 ERA, outscored by two runs

Yankees: 5-5, .245 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.T. Ginn: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michel Otanez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Gelof: 10-Day IL (hand), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (side), Giancarlo Stanton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (knee), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (ribs), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (elbow), DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (calf), Scott Effross: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Clayton Beeter: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press