Orioles aim to end 6-game road losing streak, play the Angels

Baltimore Orioles (13-23, fifth in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (15-21, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Tomoyuki Sugano (3-2, 3.00 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Angels: Kyle Hendricks (1-3, 5.28 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -151, Angels +127; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles will aim to end a six-game road slide when they visit the Los Angeles Angels.

Los Angeles is 15-21 overall and 8-8 in home games. The Angels rank fourth in the majors with 51 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Baltimore has a 13-23 record overall and a 5-14 record in road games. The Orioles have gone 8-19 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Schanuel has two home runs, 15 walks and nine RBIs while hitting .256 for the Angels. Zach Neto is 12 for 40 with three doubles, a home run and three RBIs over the past 10 games.

Adley Rutschman has four doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs for the Orioles. Ryan O’Hearn is 12 for 35 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 3-7, .228 batting average, 6.83 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

Orioles: 3-7, .232 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored by 37 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Gustavo Campero: day-to-day (ankle), Garrett McDaniels: 15-Day IL (biceps), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (knee), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Bachman: 15-Day IL (upper body), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Orioles: Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Grayson Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Cowser: 60-Day IL (thumb), Jordan Westburg: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Gary Sanchez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (neck), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zachary Eflin: 15-Day IL (lat), Albert Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (knee), Andrew Kittredge: 15-Day IL (knee), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press