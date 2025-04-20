Brewers and Athletics meet with series tied 1-1

Athletics (10-11, fifth in the AL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (11-10, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Jeffrey Springs (3-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Brewers: Logan Henderson (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -111, Brewers -108; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers and Athletics meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Milwaukee has an 11-10 record overall and an 8-4 record in home games. The Brewers have hit 21 total home runs to rank eighth in the NL.

The Athletics have a 10-11 record overall and an 8-4 record on the road. The Athletics have the second-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .430.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Chourio leads the Brewers with 13 extra base hits (seven doubles, a triple and five home runs). Christian Yelich is 9-for-39 with a double, three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Tyler Soderstrom has two doubles, nine home runs and 19 RBI for the Athletics. Brent Rooker is 12-for-40 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .220 batting average, 2.99 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Athletics: 6-4, .265 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Connor Thomas: 15-Day IL (elbow), Nestor Cortes: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aaron James Civale: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Perkins: 10-Day IL (shin), Tobias Myers: 15-Day IL (oblique), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (oblique), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (lat), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michel Otanez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Gelof: 10-Day IL (hand), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press