Dodgers bring 4-game win streak into game against the Rangers

Los Angeles Dodgers (15-6, second in the NL West) vs. Texas Rangers (12-8, first in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Roki Sasaki (0-1, 3.29 ERA, 1.76 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi (1-2, 2.55 ERA, 0.73 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -124, Rangers +104; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to extend a four-game win streak with a victory against the Texas Rangers.

Texas has a 9-2 record in home games and a 12-8 record overall. The Rangers are 5-0 in games decided by one run.

Los Angeles has a 15-6 record overall and a 5-4 record on the road. The Dodgers are 7-3 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager has two doubles, four home runs and six RBI for the Rangers. Wyatt Langford is 5-for-22 with a double, three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Tommy Edman leads the Dodgers with seven home runs while slugging .600. Shohei Ohtani is 12-for-43 with three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .255 batting average, 3.92 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .241 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Josh Smith: day-to-day (thumb), Wyatt Langford: 10-Day IL (side), Wyatt Langford: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jack Leiter: 15-Day IL (finger), Jon Gray: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Edgardo Henriquez: 60-Day IL (foot), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (toe), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (back), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 15-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press