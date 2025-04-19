Angels host the Giants on home winning streak

San Francisco Giants (13-7, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (10-9, second in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Landen Roupp (1-1, 4.80 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Angels: Kyle Hendricks (0-1, 4.20 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -132, Angels +111; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels, on a three-game home winning streak, host the San Francisco Giants.

Los Angeles has a 10-9 record overall and a 3-1 record at home. The Angels have the eighth-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .411.

San Francisco is 13-7 overall and 9-5 on the road. Giants hitters have a collective .402 slugging percentage to rank sixth in the NL.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout is second on the Angels with seven extra base hits (a double and six home runs). Taylor Ward is 10-for-43 with two doubles, five home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Jung Hoo Lee has 10 doubles, a triple and three home runs while hitting .361 for the Giants. Tyler Fitzgerald is 14-for-34 with three doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .219 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Giants: 5-5, .224 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (thumb), Sam Bachman: 15-Day IL (upper body), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Giants: Casey Schmitt: day-to-day (side), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back), Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (finger)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press