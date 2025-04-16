Athletics face the White Sox with 1-0 series lead

Athletics (7-10, fifth in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (4-12, fifth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Osvaldo Bido (1-1, 3.00 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); White Sox: Jonathan Cannon (0-2, 5.79 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -154, White Sox +128; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics bring a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Chicago White Sox.

Chicago has a 4-6 record in home games and a 4-12 record overall. White Sox pitchers have a collective 4.11 ERA, which ranks 10th in the AL.

The Athletics are 7-10 overall and 5-3 on the road. Athletics hitters have a collective .416 slugging percentage to rank fourth in the AL.

The teams match up Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Thaiss has two doubles and three RBI for the White Sox. Andrew Benintendi is 8-for-27 with a home run over the past 10 games.

Tyler Soderstrom has two doubles and eight home runs for the Athletics. Lawrence Butler is 14-for-39 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 2-8, .191 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Athletics: 5-5, .267 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Fraser Ellard: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Mike Tauchman: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Korey Lee: 10-Day IL (ankle), Andrew Benintendi: 10-Day IL (adductor), Drew Thorpe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Rojas: 10-Day IL (toe), Prelander Berroa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ky Bush: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michel Otanez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Gelof: 10-Day IL (hand), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press