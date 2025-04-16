Padres and Cubs meet with series tied 1-1

Chicago Cubs (12-8, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (14-4, first in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Matthew Boyd (1-1, 1.59 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Padres: Nick Pivetta (2-1, 1.59 ERA, 0.82 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -154, Padres +129; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres and Chicago Cubs play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

San Diego has an 11-1 record in home games and a 14-4 record overall. The Padres have a 6-0 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Chicago is 12-8 overall and 8-4 in road games. The Cubs rank fourth in MLB play with 26 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

The teams match up Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Cubs are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. has six home runs, nine walks and 12 RBI while hitting .354 for the Padres. Luis Arraez is 17-for-44 with three doubles, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Kyle Tucker has eight doubles and five home runs for the Cubs. Nico Hoerner is 13-for-40 with two doubles, a triple and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 7-3, .271 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Cubs: 6-4, .271 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Brandon Lockridge: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Cronenworth: 10-Day IL (rib), Matt Waldron: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jackson Merrill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sean Reynolds: 15-Day IL (foot), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (elbow), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tyson Miller: 15-Day IL (hip), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (hip), Javier Assad: 15-Day IL (oblique)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press