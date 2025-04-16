Philadelphia Phillies host the San Francisco Giants Wednesday

San Francisco Giants (12-5, second in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (10-7, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Robbie Ray (3-0, 2.93 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Phillies: Aaron Nola (0-3, 5.51 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -145, Giants +121; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday.

Philadelphia is 10-7 overall and 6-2 in home games. The Phillies have the sixth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .241.

San Francisco is 12-5 overall and 8-3 on the road. The Giants are 5-2 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber has a double, a triple and six home runs while hitting .267 for the Phillies. Nick Castellanos is 12-for-38 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Wilmer Flores leads the Giants with six home runs while slugging .532. Jung Hoo Lee is 15-for-39 with six doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .205 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Giants: 6-4, .223 batting average, 3.81 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Weston Wilson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (back)

Giants: Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back), Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (finger)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press