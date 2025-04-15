Manny Mota, two-time World Series champion with the Dodgers, hospitalized after having a stroke

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Manny Mota, who won a World Series title as player with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1981 and another as a coach with the team in 1988, has been hospitalized after having a stroke.

The team said Tuesday that the 87-year-old former pinch-hitting specialist was responding to commands and resting comfortably after being stricken Monday night. They provided no further details.

The Dominican outfielder was a career .304 hitter, playing parts of 13 seasons from 1969-80 and 1982 with the Dodgers. He served as a coach for the team from 1980-2013 and continued working for the club as a Spanish-language TV broadcaster until 2020.

Mota’s 150 pinch hits made him baseball’s career leader until being surpassed by Lenny Harris (212) and Mark Sweeney (175). He had a .297 average as a pinch-hitter.

