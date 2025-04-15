Giants bring 1-0 series advantage over Phillies into game 2

San Francisco Giants (12-4, second in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (9-7, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Justin Verlander (0-0, 6.92 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Phillies: Jesus Luzardo (2-0, 1.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -152, Giants +128; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants take a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Philadelphia is 9-7 overall and 5-2 in home games. The Phillies have gone 5-1 in games when they scored five or more runs.

San Francisco has a 12-4 record overall and an 8-2 record on the road. The Giants have a 5-1 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams square off Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with six home runs while slugging .621. Nick Castellanos is 13-for-37 with two home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Wilmer Flores leads the Giants with six home runs while slugging .559. Jung Hoo Lee is 14-for-41 with three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .192 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Giants: 7-3, .240 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Weston Wilson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (back)

Giants: Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back), Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (finger)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press