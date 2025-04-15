Rangers look to end 3-game slide, play the Angels

Los Angeles Angels (9-6, first in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (9-7, second in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Yusei Kikuchi (0-2, 5.00 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Rangers: Patrick Corbin (0-0, 6.75 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, zero strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -127, Angels +106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers take on the Los Angeles Angels as losers of three in a row.

Texas has gone 6-1 in home games and 9-7 overall. The Rangers have hit 18 total home runs to rank sixth in the AL.

Los Angeles has gone 7-5 on the road and 9-6 overall. The Angels have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .302.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Kyren Paris has a double, a triple and five home runs for the Angels. Logan O’Hoppe is 14-for-36 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .209 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Angels: 5-5, .254 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Rangers: Wyatt Langford: 10-Day IL (side), Wyatt Langford: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jack Leiter: 15-Day IL (finger), Jon Gray: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Angels: Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (thumb), Sam Bachman: 15-Day IL (upper body), Zachary Neto: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press