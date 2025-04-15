Rockies aim to end 8-game road slide, play the Dodgers

Colorado Rockies (3-13, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (12-6, third in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ryan Feltner (0-0, 2.81 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Dodgers: Landon Knack (1-0, 10.38 ERA, 2.08 WHIP, five strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -313, Rockies +251; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies hit the road against the Los Angeles Dodgers looking to stop an eight-game road slide.

Los Angeles is 12-6 overall and 8-2 in home games. Dodgers hitters have a collective .310 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Colorado has a 3-13 record overall and a 1-9 record on the road. The Rockies have gone 2-0 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts has two doubles, four home runs and 10 RBI while hitting .304 for the Dodgers. Teoscar Hernandez is 12-for-38 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Farmer has eight doubles for the Rockies. Brenton Doyle is 16-for-44 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 4-6, .227 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Rockies: 2-8, .228 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Teoscar Hernandez: day-to-day (illness), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (toe), Edgardo Henriquez: 15-Day IL (foot), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (back), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 15-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rockies: Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Freeman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Austin Gomber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (wrist)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press