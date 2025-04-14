Rockies visit the Dodgers to begin 3-game series

Colorado Rockies (3-12, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (11-6, third in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (0-2, 5.14 ERA, 2.14 WHIP, six strikeouts); Dodgers: Dustin May (0-1, 0.82 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -351, Rockies +277; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Colorado Rockies to begin a three-game series.

Los Angeles is 11-6 overall and 7-2 in home games. Dodgers hitters have a collective .304 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the NL.

Colorado has gone 1-8 in road games and 3-12 overall. The Rockies have a 2-0 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Monday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy Edman has a triple and six home runs for the Dodgers. Teoscar Hernandez is 12-for-38 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Brenton Doyle has three doubles and three home runs for the Rockies. Kyle Farmer is 12-for-32 with six doubles and an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 4-6, .224 batting average, 5.02 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Rockies: 2-8, .228 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (toe), Edgardo Henriquez: 15-Day IL (foot), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (back), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 15-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rockies: Tyler Freeman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jeff Criswell: 15-Day IL (elbow), Austin Gomber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (wrist)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

