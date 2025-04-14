Padres host the Cubs to open 3-game series

Chicago Cubs (11-7, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (13-3, first in the NL West)

San Diego; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jameson Taillon (1-1, 6.06 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Padres: Dylan Cease (1-1, 7.98 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -164, Cubs +138; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Chicago Cubs to open a three-game series.

San Diego has a 13-3 record overall and a 10-0 record in home games. The Padres have the sixth-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .423.

Chicago has a 7-3 record in road games and an 11-7 record overall. The Cubs have the sixth-best team batting average in MLB play at .256.

The teams play Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has seven doubles, a home run and six RBI while hitting .317 for the Padres. Luis Arraez is 15-for-43 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Kyle Tucker has eight doubles and five home runs while hitting .324 for the Cubs. Carson Kelly is 9-for-21 with a double, a triple and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 7-3, .274 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Cubs: 7-3, .260 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 37 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Jake Cronenworth: 10-Day IL (rib), Matt Waldron: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jackson Merrill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sean Reynolds: 15-Day IL (foot), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (elbow), Vidal Brujan: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tyson Miller: 15-Day IL (hip), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (hip), Javier Assad: 15-Day IL (oblique)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press