Yankees and Giants meet to decide series winner

San Francisco Giants (10-4, second in the NL West) vs. New York Yankees (8-6, first in the AL East)

New York; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (1-0, 1.89 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Yankees: Carlos Rodon (1-2, 5.19 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -119, Giants -100; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

New York has gone 5-3 in home games and 8-6 overall. The Yankees have gone 2-1 in games when they did not give up a home run.

San Francisco is 10-4 overall and 6-2 on the road. The Giants have a 4-0 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has a .358 batting average to lead the Yankees, and has four doubles and a home run. Aaron Judge is 13-for-38 with two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Jung Hoo Lee has a home run, six walks and seven RBI while hitting .333 for the Giants. Mike Yastrzemski is 10-for-33 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .255 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by one run

Giants: 7-3, .226 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (knee), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (ribs), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (elbow), DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (calf), Scott Effross: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Clayton Beeter: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (back)

Giants: Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back), Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (finger)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press