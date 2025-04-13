Athletics and Mets play to decide series winner

New York Mets (9-5, first in the NL East) vs. Athletics (6-9, fifth in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Kodai Senga (1-1, 1.80 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Athletics: Luis Severino (0-2, 4.74 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -145, Athletics +122; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics and New York Mets play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

The Athletics have a 6-9 record overall and a 2-6 record at home. Athletics hitters are batting a collective .247, which ranks sixth in the AL.

New York has a 9-5 record overall and a 4-4 record on the road. Mets pitchers have a collective 2.47 ERA, which leads MLB.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Soderstrom has two doubles, six home runs and 11 RBI for the Athletics. Brent Rooker is 7-for-42 with a double, a triple, three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Brandon Nimmo has two doubles and four home runs for the Mets. Pete Alonso is 14-for-36 with six doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .257 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Mets: 7-3, .217 batting average, 2.50 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michel Otanez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Gelof: 10-Day IL (hand), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Jose Siri: day-to-day (shin), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (knee), Francisco Alvarez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ronny Mauricio: 10-Day IL (knee), Jeff McNeil: 10-Day IL (oblique), Sean Manaea: 15-Day IL (oblique), Frankie Montas: 15-Day IL (lat), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press