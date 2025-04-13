Astros and Angels play, winner claims 3-game series

Los Angeles Angels (9-5, first in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (6-8, fourth in the AL West)

Houston; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Kyle Hendricks (0-0, 1.64 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Astros: Hayden Wesneski (0-1, 3.75 ERA, 0.67 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -155, Angels +131; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Angels are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Houston has gone 3-5 at home and 6-8 overall. The Astros have a 4-2 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Los Angeles is 7-4 on the road and 9-5 overall. The Angels have hit 27 total home runs to lead the AL.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Altuve leads the Astros with a .317 batting average, and has three home runs, four walks and six RBI. Isaac Paredes is 13-for-42 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Logan O’Hoppe leads the Angels with a .319 batting average, and has a double, five home runs, a walk and nine RBI. Kyren Paris is 12-for-29 with four home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 4-6, .239 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Angels: 6-4, .254 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Astros: Brendan Rodgers: day-to-day (hip), Spencer Arrighetti: 15-Day IL (thumb), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shawn Dubin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Forrest Whitley: 15-Day IL (knee), J.P. France: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (calf), Kaleb Ort: 15-Day IL (oblique), Pedro Leon: 10-Day IL (knee), Lance McCullers Jr.: 15-Day IL (forearm)

Angels: Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (thumb), Sam Bachman: 15-Day IL (upper body), Zachary Neto: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press