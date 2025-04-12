Giants try to extend road win streak in matchup with the Yankees

San Francisco Giants (10-3, second in the NL West) vs. New York Yankees (7-6, second in the AL East)

New York; Saturday, 3:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Jordan Hicks (1-0, 2.38 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Yankees: Will Warren (0-0, 6.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -141, Giants +119; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants visit the New York Yankees looking to prolong a five-game road winning streak.

New York has gone 4-3 at home and 7-6 overall. The Yankees have gone 5-1 in games when they record eight or more hits.

San Francisco has gone 6-1 on the road and 10-3 overall. The Giants have a 4-2 record in games when their opponents record more hits.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with six home runs while slugging .776. Paul Goldschmidt is 13-for-38 with two doubles and an RBI over the last 10 games.

Jung Hoo Lee has seven doubles, a triple and a home run for the Giants. Wilmer Flores is 10-for-36 with three home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 4-6, .237 batting average, 5.49 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Giants: 8-2, .234 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (ribs), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (elbow), DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (calf), Scott Effross: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Clayton Beeter: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (back)

Giants: Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back), Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (finger)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press