Mets bring 1-0 series advantage over Athletics into game 2

New York Mets (9-4, first in the NL East) vs. Athletics (5-9, fifth in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: David Peterson (1-0, 2.53 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Athletics: J.T. Ginn (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -129, Athletics +109; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets meet the Athletics leading the series 1-0.

The Athletics have a 5-9 record overall and a 1-6 record at home. Athletics hitters are batting a collective .244, which ranks sixth in the AL.

New York is 4-3 in road games and 9-4 overall. Mets pitchers have a collective 2.41 ERA, which leads the NL.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Soderstrom leads the Athletics with six home runs while slugging .712. Jacob Wilson is 16-for-38 with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Pete Alonso has four home runs, eight walks and 18 RBI while hitting .378 for the Mets. Juan Soto is 10-for-38 with three doubles and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 3-7, .257 batting average, 6.33 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Mets: 8-2, .233 batting average, 2.57 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michel Otanez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Gelof: 10-Day IL (hand), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (knee), Francisco Alvarez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ronny Mauricio: 10-Day IL (knee), Jeff McNeil: 10-Day IL (oblique), Sean Manaea: 15-Day IL (oblique), Frankie Montas: 15-Day IL (lat), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press