Rockies try to break road skid, face the Padres

Colorado Rockies (3-10, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (11-3, first in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chase Dollander (1-0, 7.20 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, six strikeouts); Padres: Kyle Hart (1-0, 11.12 ERA, 2.12 WHIP, four strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -171, Rockies +144; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies will aim to stop their five-game road losing streak in a matchup against the San Diego Padres.

San Diego has an 11-3 record overall and an 8-0 record at home. The Padres have hit 13 total home runs to rank ninth in the NL.

Colorado is 3-10 overall and 1-6 in road games. The Rockies have gone 1-9 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. has three home runs, seven walks and eight RBI while hitting .375 for the Padres. Manny Machado is 15-for-41 with three doubles, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Brenton Doyle has three home runs, three walks and 12 RBI while hitting .302 for the Rockies. Kyle Farmer is 12-for-31 with five doubles and an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 7-3, .294 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Rockies: 2-8, .234 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Jake Cronenworth: 10-Day IL (rib), Matt Waldron: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jackson Merrill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sean Reynolds: 15-Day IL (foot), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Jeff Criswell: 15-Day IL (elbow), Austin Gomber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (wrist)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press