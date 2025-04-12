Cubs’ Steele will seek other opinions on his left elbow tendinitis, the same issue he had last year

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chicago Cubs pitcher Justin Steele will seek other opinions on his left elbow tendinitis. It’s the third time he has dealt with the injury.

Manager Craig Counsell said the fact that it’s a recurrence played into the decision.

“We want to make sure we know why it has happened again so Justin’s got all the information and then we can go from there,” Counsell said Friday before the Cubs opened a three-game series at the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Steele underwent an MRI on Thursday that showed he’s dealing with a similar issue to last year, when tendinitis kept him out just over two weeks late in the season before he made a strong return.

The left-hander was 3-1 with a 4.76 ERA before going on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.

