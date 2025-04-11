Athletics host the Mets to open 3-game series

New York Mets (8-4, first in the NL East) vs. Athletics (5-8, fourth in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Friday, 10:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Griffin Canning (0-1, 2.79 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Athletics: JP Sears (1-1, 3.46 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -135, Athletics +114; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics begin a three-game series at home against the New York Mets on Friday.

The Athletics have a 5-8 record overall and a 1-5 record in home games. The Athletics have a 3-1 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

New York is 8-4 overall and 3-3 in road games. The Mets have a 4-0 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shea Langeliers has three home runs for the Athletics. Tyler Soderstrom is 12-for-36 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Juan Soto has four doubles, a home run and four RBI while hitting .279 for the Mets. Pete Alonso is 13-for-37 with five doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 3-7, .245 batting average, 6.20 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Mets: 7-3, .215 batting average, 2.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michel Otanez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Gelof: 10-Day IL (hand), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Luis Torrens: day-to-day (forearm), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (knee), Francisco Alvarez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ronny Mauricio: 10-Day IL (knee), Jeff McNeil: 10-Day IL (oblique), Sean Manaea: 15-Day IL (oblique), Frankie Montas: 15-Day IL (lat), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press