Astros host the Angels on home losing streak

Los Angeles Angels (8-4, second in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (5-7, third in the AL West)

Houston; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jack Kochanowicz (1-0, 3.27 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Astros: Ronel Blanco (0-1, 9.45 ERA, 2.10 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -145, Angels +123; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros are looking to break their three-game home losing streak with a win against the Los Angeles Angels.

Houston has a 5-7 record overall and a 2-4 record in home games. The Astros have a 2-1 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Los Angeles has an 8-4 record overall and a 6-3 record in road games. Angels hitters have a collective .457 slugging percentage to rank fourth in MLB.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez has a double, a home run and eight RBI for the Astros. Jose Altuve is 15-for-45 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

Logan O’Hoppe has a double and five home runs for the Angels. Kyren Paris is 11-for-27 with a triple and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 4-6, .214 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Angels: 7-3, .245 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Spencer Arrighetti: 15-Day IL (thumb), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shawn Dubin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Forrest Whitley: 15-Day IL (knee), J.P. France: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (calf), Kaleb Ort: 15-Day IL (oblique), Pedro Leon: 10-Day IL (knee), Lance McCullers Jr.: 15-Day IL (forearm)

Angels: Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (thumb), Sam Bachman: 15-Day IL (upper body), Zachary Neto: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press