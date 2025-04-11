Dodgers look to keep home win streak going, host the Cubs

Chicago Cubs (9-6, first in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (10-4, third in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Matthew Boyd (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (1-1, 1.69 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -207, Cubs +172; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Chicago Cubs trying to extend a six-game home winning streak.

Los Angeles is 10-4 overall and 6-0 at home. The Dodgers have a 7-1 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Chicago is 9-6 overall and 5-2 on the road. Cubs hitters have a collective .350 on-base percentage, the third-ranked percentage in the NL.

The matchup Friday is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Teoscar Hernandez has five home runs, three walks and 16 RBI while hitting .283 for the Dodgers. Mookie Betts is 12-for-39 with a double, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Nico Hoerner leads the Cubs with a .326 batting average, and has a double, five walks and eight RBI. Seiya Suzuki is 16-for-39 with four home runs and 15 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .233 batting average, 3.35 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Cubs: 7-3, .276 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by 36 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Freddie Freeman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (toe), Edgardo Henriquez: 15-Day IL (foot), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (back), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 15-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cubs: Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (elbow), Vidal Brujan: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tyson Miller: 15-Day IL (hip), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (hip), Javier Assad: 15-Day IL (oblique)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press