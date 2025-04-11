Yankees host the Giants in first of 3-game series

San Francisco Giants (9-3, second in the NL West) vs. New York Yankees (7-5, first in the AL East)

New York; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Robbie Ray (2-0, 3.18 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, six strikeouts); Yankees: Marcus Stroman (0-0, 7.27 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, six strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -125, Giants +106; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the San Francisco Giants to start a three-game series.

New York has a 4-2 record at home and a 7-5 record overall. The Yankees have a 5-1 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

San Francisco is 5-1 in road games and 9-3 overall. The Giants have a 4-2 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with nine extra base hits (three doubles and six home runs). Ben Rice is 11-for-36 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Wilmer Flores has five home runs for the Giants. Jung Hoo Lee is 15-for-43 with seven doubles, a triple and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .252 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Giants: 8-2, .230 batting average, 2.61 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (ribs), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (elbow), DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (calf), Scott Effross: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Clayton Beeter: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (back)

Giants: Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back), Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (finger)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press