Yastrzemski hits a 2-run homer in the 10th inning and Giants top Reds 8-6

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the 10th inning, Jung Hoo Lee had three hits including a triple and a double, and the San Francisco Giants rallied from a five-run deficit for an 8-6 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday.

Wilmer Flores had three hits including a home run for San Francisco, which avoided a three-game series sweep.

Yastrzemski homered off Emilio Pagán (0-1) with automatic runner Matt Chapman at third.

Elly De La Cruz had a two-run double and Gavin Lux singled in two for Cincinnati in a five-run third inning.

The Giants trailed 6-1 in the sixth when Patrick Bailey tripled in a run during a four-run inning. Flores homered leading off the eighth to tie it.

Giants starter Justin Verlander struck out nine and gave up six runs (five earned) on five hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings. The 42-year-old, who signed a $15 million one-year contract in January, was coming off a forgettable home debut on Saturday against Seattle in which he lasted just 2 2/3 innings.

Erik Miller (1-0) pitched a perfect 10th inning for the win.

Reds starter Nick Martinez struck out eight and gave up four runs on seven hits and a walk in 5 2/3 innings.

Key Moment

Reds left fielder Will Benson made a diving catch in the gap to rob Lee of extra bases with one out in the ninth.

Key Stat

Verlander struck out at least nine for the first time since May 29 against Seattle while pitching for Houston.

Up Next

Reds: RHP Brady Singer (1-0, 5.40 ERA) is expected to pitch Friday night’s series opener at home against Pittsburgh. LHP Brady Falter (0-1, 8.10) is scheduled to pitch for the Pirates.

Giants: LHP Robbie Ray (2-0, 3.18) is scheduled to pitch against the Yankees in New York on Friday night opposite RHP Marcus Stroman (0-0, 7.27).

By GIDEON RUBIN

Associated Press