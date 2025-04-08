Athletics host the Padres on 4-game home skid

San Diego Padres (9-2, first in the NL West) vs. Athletics (4-7, fourth in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Tuesday, 10:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Dylan Cease (1-0, 3.37 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Athletics: Jeffrey Springs (1-1, 4.00 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -146, Athletics +123; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics play the San Diego Padres looking to stop a four-game home skid.

The Athletics are 4-7 overall and 0-4 at home. The Athletics are second in the AL with 18 total home runs, averaging 1.6 per game.

San Diego has a 9-2 record overall and a 2-2 record in road games. The Padres have the second-best team batting average in MLB play at .282.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Soderstrom has six home runs, four walks and 10 RBI while hitting .381 for the Athletics. Jacob Wilson is 14-for-38 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has a double and two home runs for the Padres. Jackson Merrill is 14-for-37 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .254 batting average, 5.80 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Padres: 8-2, .278 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michel Otanez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Gelof: 10-Day IL (hand), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sean Reynolds: 15-Day IL (foot), Matt Waldron: 15-Day IL (oblique), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press