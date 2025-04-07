Dodgers LHP Blake Snell expects to be out for 2 weeks while he recovers from shoulder inflammation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Blake Snell expects to be out for two weeks while he recovers from shoulder inflammation.

Snell, who agreed to a $182 million, five-year contract with Los Angeles in November, said the shoulder issue has been lingering for three weeks. The two-time Cy Young Award winner had an MRI that came back clean, and he was placed on the 10-day IL on Sunday.

“I thought I could pitch through it,” Snell said. “But when I got to Philly, played long toss, catch, tried to throw it. I just couldn’t. It’s inflammation. Hopefully, it’s a couple weeks and I am back and ready to go.”

The World Series champions opened a three-game series at Washington on Monday night. Manager Dave Roberts said left-hander Justin Wrobleski is lined up for Snell’s spot in the rotation and will pitch on Tuesday night.

“Putting Blake on the IL certainly isn’t ideal,” Roberts said. “I still feel very good about our pitching depth. I am just hoping that it is very benign and not too long a wait from getting him back.”

Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw had a bullpen session on Monday as he nurses a left toe injury. The three-time Cy Young Award winner hasn’t pitched in a big league game since Aug. 30.

With Freddie Freeman sidelined by an ankle injury, Kershaw spoke for the team when President Donald Trump celebrated the franchise’s 2024 title at the White House on Monday.

“It’s always an honor,” Kershaw said. “I don’t ever want to say no to those type of opportunities. Me not having a lot to do with the October run was a little awkward but at the same time (having) somebody on the outside that didn’t play to be able to highlight some of the things that this group did was really cool.”

The 37-year-old Kershaw thinks he is going to face hitters on Thursday in Arizona, staying on the schedule he has been using for two weeks.

“It’s kind of a weird needle to thread because physically my arm is ready to go,” Kershaw said. “I am ready. But my toe isn’t all the way there yet. So, whenever my toe finally is strong enough to be put there, I want to be ready.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By BYRON KERR

Associated Press