Nationals take on the Dodgers in first of 3-game series

Los Angeles Dodgers (9-2) vs. Washington Nationals (3-6)

Washington; Monday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Dustin May (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.80 WHIP, six strikeouts); Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (0-1, 2.45 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -187, Nationals +155; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the Los Angeles Dodgers to open a three-game series.

Washington had a 71-91 record overall and a 38-43 record in home games last season. The Nationals pitching staff had a 4.31 ERA collectively last season while averaging 8.3 strikeouts and 3.0 walks per nine innings.

Los Angeles is 3-2 on the road and 9-2 overall. The Dodgers are 7-1 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Lowe leads the Nationals with six extra base hits (three doubles and three home runs). C.J. Abrams is 9-for-35 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Tommy Edman has five home runs and nine RBI while hitting .250 for the Dodgers. Will Smith is 11-for-26 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 3-6, .226 batting average, 4.78 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .231 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (biceps), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (forearm), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Brzykcy: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Andres Chaparro: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Freddie Freeman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (toe), Edgardo Henriquez: 15-Day IL (foot), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (back), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 15-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press