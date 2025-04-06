Rockies head into matchup against the Athletics on losing streak

Athletics (4-5) vs. Colorado Rockies (1-7)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Joey Estes (0-1, 13.50 ERA, 3.25 WHIP, two strikeouts); Rockies: Chase Dollander (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -110, Athletics -109; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies aim to break a six-game slide when they take on the Athletics.

Colorado had a 61-101 record overall and a 37-44 record in home games last season. The Rockies averaged 8.1 hits per game last season while batting a collective .242.

The Athletics had a 69-93 record overall and a 31-50 record on the road last season. The Athletics slugged .393 with a .694 OPS as a team in the 2024 season.

INJURIES: Rockies: Jeff Criswell: 15-Day IL (elbow), Austin Gomber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (wrist)

Athletics: Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brady Basso: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Michel Otanez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Gelof: 10-Day IL (hand), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press