Surging Mariners beat Angels 9-3; Trout leaves game early with sore knee View Photo

SEATTLE (AP) — J.P. Crawford hit a tie-breaking two-run single in a six-run seventh inning and the Seattle Mariners won their seventh straight series with a 9-3 victory on Wednesday over the Los Angeles Angels and Mike Trout, who left the game with a sore left knee.

The outfielder was lifted for Jo Adell in the fourth after running out a groundout in his previous at-bat. Trout has started all 29 games this season and is batting .179 with nine home runs. In four of the previous five seasons he has played fewer than 100 games, including just 29 last year.

Trout, who was 1 for 2 on Wednesday, said he hoped to play Thursday.

While the Angels have lost five straight, the Mariners have won four in a row and are 15-3 in their last 18 games.

Emerson Hancock pitched six innings, giving up nine hits and three runs. Casey Legumina (2-0) got the win with a scoreless seventh.

Leo Rivas had three hits and three RBIs and Randy Arozarena hit his fifth homer for Seattle.

Reid Detmers (0-1) relieved Tyler Anderson in the seventh and was charged with five runs without getting an out. Jorge Soler hit his fifth homer.

The Mariners placed outfielder Luke Raley on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Monday, with a right oblique strain.

Key moment

After Crawford broke the tie, he scored from first on Julio Rodríguez’s double off the wall. Cal Raleigh followed with a single to left with Rodríguez diving under the ball before regaining his feet and scoring.

Key stat

Arozarena’s homer extended his career-best on-base streak to 25, the third-longest active streak in the majors behind Kyle Schwarber (35) and Aaron Judge (26).

Up next

The Angels open a 10-game homestand Thursday with Yusei Kikuchi (0-4, 4.31 ERA) facing Detroit’s Casey Mize (4-1, 2.12). Bryan Woo (3-1, 3.09) pitches for the Mariners versus Jack Leiter (2-0, 2.03) at Texas on Friday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb