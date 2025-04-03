Wheeler whiffs 10 and Turner returns to lineup with 3 hits as Phillies top Rockies 5-1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zack Wheeler struck out 10 in seven sharp innings and Trea Turner had three hits in his return to the starting lineup as the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Colorado Rockies 5-1 on Wednesday night.

Wheeler (1-0) allowed just one run and three hits. He reached double digits in strikeouts for the 26th time in his career by striking out three batters in the seventh.

Turner, who missed two games last weekend with lower back spasms, entered as a pinch hitter late in Philadelphia’s home opener Monday against Colorado. Back in the leadoff spot Wednesday, he delivered an RBI single in the seventh.

Kyle Schwarber had a run-scoring double and scored on an RBI groundout by J.T. Realmuto. Schwarber has at least one hit in each of the Phillies’ five games this season.

Edmundo Sosa, who filled in at shortstop while Turner was out, started at second base and had three hits and two RBIs. Sosa has at least two hits in all four games he’s played this year.

Rockies starter Kyle Freeland (0-1) gave up three runs and nine hits in 6 2/3 innings. Hunter Goodman homered off Wheeler in the seventh and has gone deep in back-to-back games.

Key moment

With two runners on in the eighth, Phillies reliever Matt Strahm struck out Ezequiel Tovar with an 80 mph slider to preserve a two-run lead.

Key stat

Wheeler has pitched at least six innings and allowed two or fewer runs in 13 consecutive starts, the longest active streak in the majors. He became the 20th pitcher in big league history with a streak that long.

Up next

The teams wrap up their three-game series Thursday. Antonio Senzatela (0-0, 0.00) starts for Colorado, and Taijuan Walker makes his season debut for Philadelphia.

By ANTHONY SANFILIPPO

Associated Press